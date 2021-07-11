U.S. Men’s National Team opens Gold Cup soccer run in Kansas City with win over Haiti

Team USA scores against Haiti in the first half of the game, Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. rslezak@kcstar.com

The United States’ CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against Haiti on Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park was always going to be a bit disjointed.

A Major League Soccer-heavy squad missing many heavy hitters due to club commitments and rest ahead of September’s World Cup qualifiers, the USMNT trained for the first time together Tuesday and proceeded to play a match just five days later. Twelve members of the 23-man squad had five or fewer caps entering the tournament, each lacking any sort of experience at a major international tournament.

The kinks are still being worked out, which made the Americans’ 1-0 win a safe three points to kick off Group B — yet three points nonetheless.

Colorado Rapids defender Sam Vines headed home his first USMNT goal in the eighth minute, giving the U.S. a lead it never relinquished and keeping its record unbeaten at 7-1-0 all-time in Kansas City in the first of three group-stage matches over seven days at Children’s Mercy Park.

Perhaps not quite in tune yet with chemistry and cohesiveness, the U.S. was patient with the ball at its feet, opting for building up play over the risky over-the-top pass. That worked best on the right side, where midfielder Kellyn Acosta and right back Shaquell Moore were effective in link-up play.

The connection led to the Americans’ early goal. A run and pass by Acosta set up Moore on the right side. His low cross in deflected toward the back post off of the foot of striker Gyasi Zardes, leaving an unmarked Vines free for an easy header.

Haiti never looked out of its depth, even with five players and an assistant coach out due to COVID-19 protocols. It did best when it was able to play out wide, utilizing speed in the counterattack but never really forcing American goalkeeper Matt Turner to make a drastic save for most of the match. A sturdy USMNT back line, especially center back Walker Zimmerman. kept the Haitians off-kilter.

Chances were few for the U.S. in the first 45 minutes outside of the goal, with a Moore effort saved in the 36th minute by Haiti goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre.

Two players with Kansas City connections were key in livening up the American attack in the second half.

KC-born winger Nicholas Gioacchini, subbed on for the injured Paul Arriola in the 14th minute, fired an off-target free header in the 51st minute and dragged a shot went wide three minutes later. His best chance came in the 66th minute, when a sloppy Haiti giveaway led to a chance in the 18-yard box. Gioacchini’s shot went low and hit off the left post.

But the loudest applause of the night came for Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio, who made his USMNT debut when he was subbed on in the 62nd minute. The 19-year-old was active and vibrant in the middle of the pitch, demanding the ball and finding success when he got it.

He almost got onto the scoresheet in spectacular fashion. A clearance fell to him in the 76th minute, and Busio fired on-target on the volley. That forced Sylvestre to make a solid save as the 12,664 fans on hand groaned.

Haiti nearly snatched an equalizer late in stoppage time inside Turner’s 18-yard box. With several American defenders throwing their bodies in desperation to block shots, Turner eventually pawed the ball away from a Haitian forward’s feet. Busio obtained it and dribbled it away, garnering a foul and sealing the match.

The U.S. team’s group-play run continues against Martinique at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Martinique lost its match to Canada 4-1 before the U.S. match Sunday.