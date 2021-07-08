SportsBeat KC: Another Sporting victory, a marvelous KC NWSL goal and Gold Cup on deck

We talk Sporting Kansas City and KC NWSL on today’s podcast. Associated Press file photo

Kansas City will feel like the nation’s soccer center over the next couple of weeks.

Sporting Kansas City remains molten-hot, collecting a 2-0 victory at the Los Angeles Galaxy last weekend. KC NWSL didn’t just earn a 1-1 draw with FC Gotham, it did so in style with a goal by Mariana Larroquette that made ESPN’s top plays highlights for the day.

Add to that the arrival of Gold Cup group play at Children’s Mercy Park starting Sunday with the U.S. Men’s National Team, and it’s a packed schedule. We talk about all of it on this episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast with guests Shaun Goodwin, Cora Hall and Briar Napier.

Story links:

KC NWSL breaks skid, gains point on Larroquette goal from distance that tied Gotham 1-1

Sporting KC scores two late, earns three points at LA Galaxy and takes lead in West race

Gold Cup games in KC: It’s homecoming for this U.S. Men’s National Team player