Sporting KC scores 2 late, earns 3 points at L.A. Galaxy, takes solitary lead in West

Sporting Kansas City captain Johnny Russell could be called up to the Scottish national team this summer, meaning he’d miss anywhere from one to two month’s of SKC’s schedule. Special to the Star

With the sky above Kansas City bathed in a rainbow of color Sunday night, Sporting Kansas City provided some soccer fireworks halfway across the country at L.A.’s Dignity Health Sports Park.

Despite sitting on the back foot for much of the game, Sporting got a pair of late goals from Johnny Russell and Khiry Shelton to grab a 2-0 victory on the Fourth of July.

Both goals were the first of the year for those players, and it was the first goal in 21 games for Russell.

Sporting KC won its eighth game against three losses and two ties, and now owns the lead atop Major League Soccer’s Western Conference.

“Very organized, great commitment in the game,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said on the post-game Bally Sports Kansas City broadcast. “The guys weathered the storm.”

Just two points behind Kansas City with two games in hand, L.A. produced everything but a goal for its home crowd of 23,000-plus.

The Galaxy outshot Sporting KC 18 to 12, but a majority of those shots came late in the second half as KC pushed for a winner. L.A. also slightly out-possessed Kansas City, though Sporting’s 46% possession seemed generous. Much of that possession was spent in SKC’s own half.

The opening 45 minutes saw KC pinned back. As soon as KC approached the middle third of the field, L.A. was quick to smother and force backward passes, sloppy play or low-percentage long balls up the field.

All four players on L.A.’s attacking line threatened the KC goal throughout, especially Galaxy winger Samuel Grandsir, whose speed enabled him to get behind KC fullback Luis Martins on countless occasions.

Attacking midfielder Victor Vazquez missed an opportunity from point-blank range in the seventh minute, while Ethan Zubak and Kevin Cabral both missed good opportunities from dangerous positions.

Zubak replaced league-leading goalscorer Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez during warmups. Chicharito pulled from the starting lineup due to an injury precaution.

Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia’s five saves in the first half — including one that squirmed through his legs and off the outside of his post — were the most he’s made in a game all season.

Melia eventually made seven saves and was the only reason Russell’s winner came with the game deadlocked.

By the halftime whistle, Kansas City had taken just one shot, the final kick of the half a Russell free kick that sailed wide.

But when the goal did come, with the time approaching midnight in Kansas City, it was a good one. Midfielder Felipe Hernandez won the ball off an L.A. defender deep in the Galaxy half, knocking it into Russell’s path.

The Scotsman’s initial shot was saved by Galaxy keeper Jonathan Bond, but as the ball rebounded back to Russell, he sent a delicate, looping header over Bond that dipped just under the bar and settled into the back of the net.

Russell was replaced by defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin in the final minutes as KC looked for defensive stability, but Shelton’s breakaway goal in the 95th minute made it final.

Sporting KC now tops the Supporters Shield standings heading into the international break.