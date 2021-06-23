Local duo to represent USA (and KC) in FIBA Americas basketball tournament in Chile

Jada Williams, of Blue Springs, brings the ball up the court for the U.S. team during the 2019 Jr. NBA Global Championships in Orlando last August. NBA

Grace Slaughter and Jada Williams saw dreams become reality when their names were included on the USA Basketball Women’s U16 National Team roster last week — dreams two years in the making.

Slaughter and Williams were at the tryouts in 2019 as 14-year-olds. There were nearly 150 players there, and expectations weren’t that the young players from the Kansas City area would make the cuts. They didn’t, but they left with aspirations and motivation for another shot.

Williams’ mother, Jill McIntyre, still remembers the drive home from the tryouts in 2019. Williams told her, “Mom, I’m going to make this team. Two years from now, I’m going to make this team when it’s my turn.”

After finishing her sophomore year at Blue Springs High, Williams made good on her promise. With 34 players trying out for the U16 squad, she and Slaughter both made the 12-player roster that will represent the U.S. at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship Aug. 16-22 in Santiago, Chile.

“I’m really speechless, though, just because I’m able to represent the United States overseas,” Williams said. “Having this with (Grace) is amazing. I mean, when we found out that we both made it, we just gave each other a big bear hug, because a lot of people from Kansas City don’t get these opportunities. And so we’re going to put Kansas City on the map.”

When Slaughter, who just finished her sophomore year at Grain Valley, heard her own name called, she asked the girl next to her to pinch her. She knew she put in the work and was confident in her performance, but it still didn’t feel real. Slaughter said she also loved having Williams at the tryouts and being able to play with the chemistry they’ve built over the years.

“Being able kind of know what she’s going to do, and she knows my backdoor, she knows where I want to spot-up, so it was kind of nice,” Slaughter said.

It’s a new experience for them both, wearing the letters “USA” on their chest and chasing gold medals. Williams, who has played in Sweden, is looking forward to seeing Slaughter and her other new teammates play abroad for the first time.

“It’s about winning and winning together and it’s not about playing one-on-one basketball or winning this for you,” Williams said “You’re out here with three letters across the chest: that’s USA, and that’s who you representing. … We’re trying to walk away with the gold medal between our teeth at the end of the day.”

Williams said the team is “definitely a vibe.” The players have already bonded through camp, having fun whether they’re on or off the court.

“Our energy is never dead,” Williams said. “No matter where we are, we’re either singing and dancing laughing, joking or something. ... (W)e kind of already have that bond going … once you get on the court, if you know this person has your back off the court, then it’s a lot easier to be on the court with them.”

Slaughter and Williams will head to Team USA’s training camp Aug. 4, but until then they have a packed AAU schedule with Phenom Basketball to keep them busy.