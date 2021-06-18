SportsBeat KC: Sporting KC’s looking for its luck to hold, and fantasy soccer, anyone?

Sporting Kansas City players celebrate a goal by forward Daniel Salloi, center, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Austin FC Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Sporting Kansas City and KC NWSL are about to become very busy.

This weekend, both teams start stretches of three games in one week. Sporting will look to keep alive its recent run of fortune and KC NWSL looks for its first victory. The Star’s Shaun Goodwin and Aly Trost of WHB 810 AM — the team’s new Sporting KC sideline reporter — break it down on this episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast with host Blair Kerkhoff.

Also, with the soccer world watching the UEFA European Football Championship and U.S. teams heading toward international competitions, we talk about an alternate universe wherein soccer is the nation’s dominant sport.

Finally, we discuss American athletes who went on to star in football, basketball, baseball and other sports but who also might’ve been pretty good fits in the game of soccer.

