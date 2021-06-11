What’s in a name? A lot, so brand-conscious KC NWSL is testing some out in focus groups

Houston’s Megan Oyster, rear, heads toward the gaol while being pursued by an unlisted player from KC NWSL during the second period of Sunday’s game at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Houston won, 1-0. rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City’s new National Women’s Soccer League team entered its inaugural season with a unique approach to branding.

With just four months between the club’s inception and its first official game, Kansas City’s ownership group was cautious about rushing into a decision on naming the team.

So the club adopted the name of Kansas City NWSL for its inaugural season. Similarly, the team’s inaugural logo is being used for this season only.

While the team and coaching staff have been busy chasing wins on the pitch, the club’s ownership group and a specially appointed brand advisory council have been busy behind the scenes, too.

“We want this name, this crest, this brand identity, to be something that is so authentic that you hear it and you’re like, ‘Oh, of course, that can only be Kansas City’s team,’” said Pam Kramer, the organization’s transitional CEO and adviser to ownership.

The club has remained coy about revealing hints as to what the name and permanent logo will be. Team officials say those things will be finalized and released this coming offseason, before play begins in 2021.

In an attempt to include fan input in these decisions, KC NWSL has polled its “founding members,” as well as a set of fans during the team’s first home game at Children’s Mercy Park in April.

The club is yet to land on a permanent name or logo but has created a shortlist based on polling and focus groups.

Some of the themes and names that have polled well are:

“Two States, One City,” “Rivers,” “Fountains,” “Crossroads,” “Champions,” and “Heartland.”

Some of the themes and names that did not poll well are:

“Arts and Murals,” “Jazz,” “Midwestern,” “Prairie,” “Tornadoes” and “Middle.”

Club officials reiterated this week that they’re committed to creating a brand that Kansas Citians identify with, led to creation of a brand advisory council. The council is headed by co-owner Brittany Matthews, the fiancé of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It also includes Kramer, KC NWSL co-owners Chris and Angie Long, chief operating officer Amber Cox, Steinberg Sports CEO Chris Cabott, Kansas City Sports Commission CEO Kathy Nelson and Megan Stephens, co-owner of Willoughby Design — the brand and design firm the club is using.

“They’re listening to the experts, listening to the fans, listening to the players,” Kramer said. “And really allowing that emotional connection between the city and the team to drive the process.”

Matthews has also hosted focus groups with a handful of randomly selected founding members in order to gather feedback.

“We asked our founding members what iconography they associate with Kansas City, because I think it is important, particularly for a soccer brand, to reflect the visual identity of the city,” Kramer said.

Some of the ideas that arose from those focus groups included the fountains and rivers around the city, as well as some of the city’s iconic buildings, such as Union Station and the Kauffman Center.

Another major part of the branding campaign is the club’s color scheme. One of the team’s current main colors, teal, was Angie Long’s idea. The club’s home kit, or uniform, features a red jersey and shorts with teal socks.

Some research showed that teams in red are generally more successful. But also considered, club officials said, was the city’s pre-existing affinity for red, primarily because of the Chiefs.

Whatever comes next in terms of branding and color scheme, fans can expect the teal to endure. Kramer said the ownership group wants teal to indicate the future of Kansas City.

“I think red is a powerful color and very Kansas City associated, and then adding the teal to that is the forward-looking new Kansas City idea: This is the Kansas City of tomorrow,” Kramer said. “This is really about ambition and optimism and a new way of thinking.”