Central Missouri staves off elimination, beats Tampa 3-1 to reach World Series finals

The NCAA Division II World Series is being played in North Carolina. Among the field: the Central Missouri Mules. File photo

Central Missouri escaped elimination Saturday, beating Tampa 3-1 to advance to the championship game of the NCAA Division II World Series in Cary, North Carolina.

Olathe Northwest grad Mason Green worked seven strong innings for the top-seeded Mules, striking out seven and scattering five hits.

Chase Plymell relieved him in the eighth, striking out two. Evan Rathburn pitched the ninth, striking out Tampa’s Jamarcus Lyons to end the game. Tampa stranded 11 men on base.

The Mules, who had 11 hits in the game, were next to play No. 6 Wingate at 1 p.m.

The semifinal against Tampa spilled into Saturday because a weather delay suspended the game Friday night. The game resumed with Central Missouri leading 2-1 in the third. Erik Webb blasted his 19th home run for Central Missouri.

Tampa’s Braydon Nelson struck out eight.