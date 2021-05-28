SportsBeat KC: Sporting legend honored, one in the making and oh, those KC NWSL kits

Nobody in the MLS is hotter lately than Sporting KC’s Alan Pulido Associated Press file photo

Sporting Kansas City announced this week that former goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen is a Sporting Legend and will be honored as such at a game next month. The team has a current player who is playing like a legend lately.

And SKC striker Alan Pulido is on an amazing run. In the past two games, he’s scored three goals, assisted on another and had something to do with the other two. Sporting won both matches.

In this episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast, Aly Trost of WHB 810 a.m., and Shaun Goodwin, who covers soccer for The Star, break down Pulido, Sporting KC and KC NWSL, which continues to seek its first victory but is looking sharp so far. Listen as we explain.

