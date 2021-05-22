Sporting KC shakes and bakes the Quakes, collecting 3 points on road at San Jose

Peter Vermes of Sporting KC AP file photo

The space afforded to Sporting Kansas City’s Jaylin Lindsey on the far side of the field should realistically never exist at the major league level.

Lindsey, a marauding right wingback, was being marked by San Jose’s 17-year-old left winger Cade Cowell and had absolutely nobody barring his way up the field.

So when Sporting KC overloaded the left side of the field and dragged San Jose’s defense over, Alan Pulido had a simple job of switching the ball into the open space at the backside of the play for Lindsey.

From there, the 21-year-old homegrown had the simple job of taking a good first touch and slotting the ball past San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinowski for the equalizer after going 1-0 down.

The goal was Lindsey’s first of his Major League Soccer career and Sporting KC’s first of the game as KC defeated San Jose 3-1 at PayPal Park. Pulido scored the game-winning goal on the hour mark before Daniel Salloi put the game to bed in the 75th minute.

The kind of play that led to Lindsey’s goal is exactly how teams beat San Jose, and it was a perfect example of the flaws in San Jose’s man-marking system.

Since Quakes manager Matias Alymeda arrived in San Jose, he’s employed a man-mark system that sees each San Jose player designated to an opposition player and hounds them all game.

It can see instances of center backs being caught halfway up the field following a deep-lying forward like Pulido, or a winger like Cowell being asked to defend in his own box as Lindsey attacks.

And Sporting took San Jose’s tactics and flipped them on the Earthquakes’ head. Winning the ball in San Jose’s half, Sporting KC overloaded the left side of the field with seven players and every San Jose player followed their man across the field.

That left a wide-open gap on the backside of San Jose’s defense for Lindsey to run into from a deep position. With players flocking around Pulido and Sporting’s other players around the ball, the Mexican forward chipped the ball over the top and into the path of Lindsey.

A classy first touch was all that was needed from Lindsey as he beat Cowell for pace and slotted the ball past Marcinkowski.

Exactly how San Jose get exposed by its man-marking system. #SportingKC overload the left side of the field, drag all of San Jose’s defenders over and leaves that massive hole for Lindsey. Alanis ideally drops back and defends that gap Lindsey runs into. #SJvSKC pic.twitter.com/60ecuBonVW — Shaun Goodwin (@ShaunGoodwinKC) May 23, 2021

Lindsey’s 15th-minute goal was a quick retaliation to San Jose’s opener after just four minutes.

A well-worked set play from a corner was fed along the ground from Cristian Espinoza to Javier Lopez at the edge of the Sporting KC box. Lopez’s run from a deep position led to him being unmarked and allowed him time to curl the ball into Tim Melia’s top left corner.

Sporting KC continued to grow into the game following Lindsey’s equalizer and eventually find the lead on the hour mark through Pulido.

Sporting’s star forward played a good one-two with Salloi and found time at the edge of the box to fire a powerful shot at goal. His effort had a hint of luck as it deflected off a San Jose defender and off the underside of the bar into the top left corner.

The goal was Pulido’s fourth of the season and he almost had his fifth three minutes later but the goal was chalked off with Gadi Kinda being caught offside in the buildup.

Undeterred, Salloi gave Sporting KC a two-goal cushion with fifteen minutes remaining on a beautiful curling shot. Once again being afforded too much space at the edge of the San Jose box, Salloi sent a curling shot into the far right corner with little challenge from the San Jose defense.