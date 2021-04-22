SportsBeat KC: Good results for Sporting KC, KC NWSL, but nothing super about Euros

Things are looking good for Sporting Kansas City.

Good recent results for Sporting KC and KC NWSL have us talking on SportsBeat KC with Aly Trost and Shaun Goodwin.

OK, we’d discuss the games no matter the outcome, but it’s more fun this way, especially after the goals scored by Daniel Salloi and Amy Rodriguez.

After a break, there’s plenty to say about the ill-fated European Super League, too. The breakaway alliance appears to be a lost cause for clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, and that’s good news for Goodwin, a Liverpool native, and SportsRadio 810’s Trost, who grew up in St. Louis, which lost its NFL team operated by Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke.

