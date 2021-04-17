Sporting Kansas City opens its MLS season with 2-1 victory at the New York Red Bulls

Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton (11) battles for the ball with New York Red Bulls defender Andrew Gutman (5) during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

If you thought 2020 was a weird year for Sporting Kansas City, 2021 continued that trend Saturday night as KC took on the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

The highly-anticipated season opener’s first twist came earlier this week when it was announced that 19-year-old goalkeeper John Pulskamp would earn his Major League Soccer debut following injuries to KC’s three other goalkeepers.

Sporting’s star forward Alan Pulido also started on the bench after sustaining a knee injury on international duty. But the major surprise was that newly-appointed club captain Johnny Russell also started on the bench with a slight knock despite having been declared healthy earlier this week.

And if that wasn’t weird enough, midfielder Gianluca Busio began the game as a false nine.

But despite the patchwork lineup, Sporting Kansas City scored a quickfire double in the second half in rallying for a 2-1 victory.

New York’s 17-year-old prodigy Caden Clark opened the scoring for the home team in the 48th minute. But a Gadi Kinda penalty in the 59th minute was following by a goal from Daniel Salloi a minute later to give KC the 2-1 lead.

Even despite the fact that KC’s lineup wasn’t the strongest available, the Red Bulls have been the best team when playing at home in MLS since 2010. They also have the most home opener wins in league history at 16.

Sporting sat on the back foot for large chunks of the first half, absorbing pressure and unable to create sustained pressure on the Red Bulls’ backline.

Busio seemed like he wanted to drop back into the midfield desperately, while left winger Salloi barely saw the ball in the first half. Pulskamp also wasn’t called upon very often, but he suffered from a bad touch at one point that almost handed New York an easy goal.

The two teams entered halftime with four shots apiece, but not a single shot on target.

That stat was quickly erased three minutes into the second half when Clark scored a sweet volley that looped over Pulskamp and into the back corner. The opportunity came off the back of Nicolas Isimat-Mirin’s head, but he didn’t know much about the situation and otherwise enjoyed a successful debut.

The goal and deficit seemed to kickstart KC into gear.

Sporting quickly upped its intensity and eventually won a penalty following a handball from New York’s Andrew Gutman.

Kinda converted the penalty, and Salloi followed the equalizer with a close-range finish after Khiry Shelton had placed the ball on a silver platter for Salloi at the back post.

It was the first time since 2007 that KC has scored in back-to-back minutes.

A semblance of normality returned for KC in the final 15 minutes of the game as New York began to press for an equalizer. Both goalscorers were replaced by Russell and Pulido, which then allowed Busio to drop back into midfield into his natural No. 10 position.

The changes allowed Kansas City to hold the ball in New York’s half with regularity in the final minutes of the game to where it didn’t even seem like KC was clinging onto a one-goal lead.