SportsBeat KC: Sporting Kansas City opens 2021 season with goalkeeper making debut

Sporting KC homegrown goalkeeper John Pulskamp will debut at age 19. Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City opens its 2021 season Saturday at the New York Red Bulls, and the team will be without regular goalkeeper Tim Melia. In steps 19-year-old John Pulskamp, making his MLS debut.

Soccer writer Shaun Goodwin and Aly Trost, WHB Sports Radio 810 host and reporter, break down this development and other aspects of the game in this episode of The Star’s daily sports podcast, SportsBeat KC, with host Blair Kerkhoff.

After a break, the topic turns to the KC NWSL, which made its debut a week ago with a loss to the Portland Thorns in the Challenge Cup tournament. There was plenty to like about an effort that included some chippy play at the end.

