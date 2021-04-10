Kansas City NWSL makes its debut but is downed by Portland 2-1 in the Challenge Cup

Kansas City’s Maddie Nolf kicks the ball to the outside while under pressure from Portland’s Celeste Boureille during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Portland. AP

Just 124 days ago, the National Women’s Soccer League approved Kansas City as the league’s latest expansion team.

Just 124 days ago, an NWSL team playing once again in Kansas City seemed like such a far-off goal. Professional soccer teams don’t just grow on trees.

On Friday night Kansas City NWSL took to the field for its inaugural game against the Portland Thorns at Providence Field in Portland.

But just like the first-ever NWSL game in April 2013 between FC Kansas City and Portland, KC left the field disappointed.

That night in 2013 finished in a 1-1 tie, but KC failed to even pick up a point this time around, falling 2-1 to the Thorns to open up the 2021 Challenge Cup.

Two headed goals, one from Portland’s Rocky Rodriguez the other from Tyler Lussi handed Portland a 2-0 lead before KC’s Amy Rodriguez pulled KC to within one on the hour mark.

Two late red cards for Portland and a red card for KC’s Kristen Edmonds also saw the game end 10 versus 9. Portland coach Mark Parsons was also sent off.

But considering it was the team’s first-ever game under head coach Huw Williams — in one of the league’s toughest stadiums to play in — KC certainly shouldn’t hang its head in shame.

For the opening moments of the game, KC looked like the more confident team.

But just as KC seemed to be getting into a groove, the Thorns’ Rodriguez headed home a free kick from Meghan Klingenberg to open the scoring in the 8th minute.

Rocky Rodriguez was the first to the ball in a mess of players in the center of the box, beating KC’s Rachel Corsie in the air and flicking the ball past KC keeper Abby Smith into the top left corner.

The Thorns went on to take control of the game, first through the counter-attack, and then through pure pressure and possession.

A Thorns’ disallowed goal on the stroke of halftime for offside saved KC’s blushes heading into the break, but the scoreline became 2-0 for good in the 58th minute.

Once again, KC was thwarted by a cross into its box about 12 yards out from goal. Lussi slipped into the space between Michelle Maemone and Kate Del Fava and headed the ball into Smith’s top left corner yet again.

But Kansas City refused to go away, and for the first time since 15 minutes into the game, enjoyed dominant spells of possession.

Just two minutes after Lussi’s goal, Amy Rodriguez was on hand to poke home a close opportunity to cut Portland’s lead in half. Midfielder Victoria Pickett provided the assist in her debut for the club after being selected 15th overall by KC in the 2021 NWSL draft.

The two teams continued to battle fiercely for the remaining half hour. In the final minutes Portland’s Simone Charley was sent off for a second yellow; then KC’s Edmonds and Portland’s Morgan Weaver were sent off for fighting in the final minutes.

It was the first time in NWSL history that there were three red cards in one game and the first time a red card was shown in Challenge Cup history.