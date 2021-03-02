Sports

Pro soccer star ‘A-Rod,’ back in KC to continue her career, appears in Tuesday show

By Shaun Goodwin Special to The Star

Amy Rodriguez is happy to be back in Kansas City to continue her stellar career in professional women’s soccer with the KC NWSL club.
Amy Rodriguez is happy to be back in Kansas City to continue her stellar career in professional women’s soccer with the KC NWSL club. U.S. Soccer

Amy Rodriguez, a World Cup winner and the team captain of Kansas City’s new National Women’s Soccer League team, is appearing on fubo Sports Network’s “The Cooligans” Tuesday evening.

In the show, Rodriguez discusses her excitement to be returning to Kansas City for her 10th year in the NWSL. She previously won two NWSL championships, in 2014 and 2015, with KC’s former NWSL team, FC Kansas City.

“It’s so nice to play in front of familiar faces and go back to old places where you had success,” Rodriguez says in the interview. “And I credit and attribute a lot of success in my career to my two years that I spent here.”

“The Cooligans”, hosted by Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco, airs every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. CT on fubo Sports Network.

