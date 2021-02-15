SportsBeat KC: How much should Super Bowl loss factor into Chiefs’ personnel decisions?

What’s next for the Chiefs after the Super Bowl loss? The Associated Press

A week later, the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Bucs doesn’t feel much different. It remains a stunning and puzzling outcome. But it’s time to look ahead now, and columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger do that on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast hosted by Blair Kerkhoff.

What areas should the Chiefs address and where should they stand pat in the offseason? Two years ago, they made sweeping changes, especially on defense. After last season, their desire to return as much talent as possible was the source of the “Run It Back” campaign. What direction is best for this team now?

After a break, we’ll talk about the trade that brought left fielder Andrew Benintendi to the Royals. The price was steep, but the Royals dealt potential upside for established credentials.

