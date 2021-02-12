Mellinger podcast: Tell your friends you love them + Terez memories from Brett Veach

Terez Paylor was always at home on the sidelines at an NFL training camp, particularly in Kansas City, his place of residence for the last 15 years. File photo

The only show I had it in me to do this week is a show about our dear friend Terez Paylor.

We talk here about telling people we love them, listeners share stories and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach gives his memories of Terez — from the other side of the notebook.

Promise we’ll get to actual sports next week.

