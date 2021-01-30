Trade for versatile newcomer, 2022 draft pick caps busy week for KC women’s soccer team

Kristen Edmonds comes to Kansas City to join the new NWSL team via the Orlando Pride. Orlando Pride

Kansas City’s NWSL team completed its second transaction within a week Saturday afternoon with the signing via trade of Kristen Edmonds from the Orlando Pride.

Kansas City also received the Pride’s second-round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft. In exchange, Kansas City sent midfielder Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir and the rights to midfielder Erika Tymrak to Orlando.

Although listed primarily as a forward for Orlando, Edmonds is also capable of playing midfield and fullback.

“Her versatility and experience make her a great addition to our roster as we head into preseason training,” KC coach Huw Williams said.

The 33-year-old Edmonds has spent much of her career in the NWSL, beginning with the now-dissolved Western New York Flash in 2014-15 and Orlando since 2016.

Edmonds led the Pride in goals in her first season with the club, scoring six in 19 games. Since dropping deeper from her role as a forward she’s scored just four, for a total of 10 in 106 NWSL appearances.

Before arriving in the NWSL, Edmonds spent one season in Iceland with Stjarnan and two in the Russian Premier League with WFC Rossiyanka.

But as experience comes in, KC also loses some in Jónsdóttir and Tymrak. Jónsdóttir joined the NWSL in the Utah Royals’ maiden season in 2018, scoring the first goal in team history. She went on to play every minute of the Royals’ 2018 season, starting in all but seven games.

Tymrak was drafted originally by FC Kansas City — KC’s former NWSL team — and earned NWSL Rookie of the Year in 2013. Tymrak was with the squad through FCKC’s back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015 and remained with the roster that transferred to Utah in 2018.

Tymrak, who has represented the U.S. Women’s National Team on three occasions, announced her retirement on Jan. 6 of last year at age 29. The club had retained her rights following her retirement.

“We also want to wish Gunny and Erika all the very best moving forward,” Williams said.