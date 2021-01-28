Kansas City women’s pro soccer team adds Australian national player ahead of preseason

Kansas City’s pro women’s soccer team announced the signing of Australian midfielder Chloe Logarzo for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City Women Thursday. KC NWSL

The Kansas City NWSL women’s pro soccer team added another piece to its growing roster Thursday morning, announcing the signing of Australian midfielder Chloe Logarzo for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City Women.

Although just 26, Logarzo has made more than 190 appearances for club and country since her career began in 2011 with Sydney FC. She’s played in Norway and Sweden and spent time on loan with the Washington Spirit in 2019.

“She is very creative, dynamic and highly competitive,” KC coach Huw Williams said. “She is a player who makes an immediate impact on our team both on and off the field.”

Logarzo most recently played for FA Women’s Super League side Bristol City Women, where she made just eight appearances in a season cut short by COVID-19. But in those eight games, the midfielder scored an impressive four goals.

Logarzo’s loan deal with the Spirit included 15 appearances. She scored once. Her first trip to the U.S., in 2014 with USL W-League Colorado Pride, included eight goals and seven assists, earning her rookie of the year honors.

Internationally, Logarzo has represented her country on 48 occasions since making her senior-team debut for the Westfield Matildas — the team’s branded name since 2008 — in 2013 at age 18.

Most noticeably, Logarzo was part of the Australian team that defeated the U.S. Women’s National Team for the first time in the 2017 Tournament of Nations. She was also part of the Westfield team that played in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2017 Australian Olympic team that took Brazil to penalties in the quarterfinals.

Logarzo must quarantine for seven days once she arrives in Kansas City, per NWSL rules. KC’s rostered players began arriving here last weekend, with the preseason set to begin Feb. 1.