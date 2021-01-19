SportsBeat KC: KU on Big 12 slide, and Reid on Patrick Mahomes’ injury

Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore talk with Blair Kerkhoff about KU’s loss to Baylor on today’s SportsBeat KC podcast. The Associated Press

Kansas never led second-ranked Baylor Monday night and the Bears quickly opened a big lead. But the Jayhawks battled back a couple of times, reducing the deficit to as few as five in the late stages before falling 77-69.

Beat writers Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore break down, as Bedore says, a “moderately alarming” second straight Big 12 loss for KU.

After a break, you’ll hear what Andy Reid had to say the day after the Chiefs’ victory over the Browns in the Divisional Round. Pay close attention to how he describes the injury to Patrick Mahomes. Reid never says Mahomes suffered a concussion, only that he’s in the concussion protocol.

Semantics? Gamesmanship? We’ll know more on Mahomes’ status this week.

Story links:

Kansas loses back to back Big 12 games as No. 2 Baylor pulls away on Big Monday

Here’s something for Bill Self to consider following KU Jayhawks loss to Baylor

Chiefs won’t say Patrick Mahomes has a concussion. Here’s why he’s still in protocol

A day later, Chiefs still not verifying that Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion