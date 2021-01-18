Chiefs won’t say Patrick Mahomes has a concussion. Here’s why he’s still in protocol

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after departing Sunday’s playoff win against the Cleveland Browns with an injury.

Even as the Chiefs aren’t terming the injury a concussion.

Not publicly.

Mahomes absorbed a hit on a quarterback rush in the third quarter of Sunday’s 22-17 win at Arrowhead Stadium. Upon standing up, he was unable to keep his balance, requiring assistance from offensive lineman Mike Remmers. He was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, but he passed those tests, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game.

So why is he in concussion protocol, anyway?

Because the evaluation is ongoing. When Mahomes stumbled as he tried to stand, that’s considered a symptom for a potential concussion. Which prompts further evaluation. Which takes time.

In short: Yes, a player can still be placed in the protocol even absent the actual diagnosis of a concussion. The symptoms are enough. You won’t hear the Chiefs call it a concussion — Reid has not even uttered the word in two press conferences — bur rather will indicate Mahomes is in the protocol. This follows the league’s guidance.

When asked by The Star if Mahomes was diagnosed with a concussion, Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not answer directly, instead mentioning once more that Mahomes passed those tests in the locker room.

“Yeah, he passed. But you still have to go through all the protocol,” Reid said. “There’s a day-to-day plan on that and how they go about it. Especially if a player staggers right there, they’ve got to go through some things. That ends up being important.”

The stagger effectively ended Mahomes’ day before the ensuing evaluation took place. According to the NFL concussion protocol, if a player is “demonstrating gross motor instability (e.g., stumbling or falling to the ground when trying to stand), the player is deemed a “no-go” and cannot return to the game. The NFL added that distinction in 2018.

That visible imbalance was enough to rule Mahomes out, even though he “passed all the deals that he needed to pass,” as Reid said after the game.

And it’s why Mahomes still must clear the concussion protocol this week, regardless of his diagnosis. It’s a five-step process in which an independent doctor will have to clear Mahomes to return for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The five steps progresses a player from (1) being symptom free and passing baseline tests to (2) taking part in “dynamic stretching and balance training” to (3) increasing that training to mimic sport activities to (4) participation in non-contact football drills and position specific drills to (5) examination by an Independent Neurological Consultant assigned to the team.

There is no specific requirement for how long a player must spend in each stage, but it is possible to complete all five within a week. The nature of head injuries suggest change is possible. Symptoms can appear late or when exertion is ramped up. That’s why the protocol is in place.

Asked about the possibility Mahomes could play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Reid said, “I just leave that with (vice president of sports medicine and performance) Rick (Burkholder) and the docs because of the protocol. It’s a no-brainer for the coaching staff. You don’t have to think about it. You just have to go forward and make sure you have an answer if he’s there and an answer if he’s not there.

“I can’t tell you from a medical standpoint where he’s at. I mean, I don’t know that. That’s their decision, and I just follow it.”