Kansas City’s women’s pro soccer team adds two more players, including one via a trade

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers women's soccer standout Meg Brandt, right, is coming to Kansas City.

Kansas City’s new women’s pro soccer team announced a switch-up in the attacking department Monday afternoon, receiving OL Reign forward Darian Jenkins in exchange for forward Tziarra King.

Kansas City’s still-unnamed National Women’s Soccer League team will also receive the rights to out-of-contract midfielder Meg Brandt, who played college soccer at Nebraska, and the Reign’s fourth-round pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft. The Reign will also receive Kansas City’s 2022 second-round draft pick.

“Darian is a player that I have admired since her days at UCLA. I am thrilled to add her to our roster as I believe her strengths are a great fit for our vision of our team’s style of play,” KC coach Huw Williams said.

Jenkins was the seventh-overall pick in the 2017 NWSL Draft by the North Carolina Courage. Jenkins missed her maiden season due to injury but rebounded in 2018, appearing in 14 games. She most noticeably scored the game-winning goal against France’s Paris Saint-Germain to send the Courage to the 2018 International Champion’s Cup Final.

The 25-year-old forward was then traded to the Tacoma, Wash.-based OL Reign, formerly Seattle Reign FC, for the 2019 season. She played in 18 games for the Reign, starting 16 and scoring four goals. She also recently spent time with French side Bordeaux and Australia’s Melbourne Victory on loan.

In college, Jenkins was a standout co-captain for the UCLA Bruins from 2013-16, scoring 29 goals in 76 games. Her hat trick in UCLA’s 2016 season opener made her the first Bruin to score three in a game since Orlando Pride (and former FC Kansas City) forward Sydney Leroux in 2011.

KC is losing a promising young forward in King. The eighth overall selection in the 2020 draft appeared in eight games this past season, scoring twice.

“We wish nothing but the best of luck to Tziarra,” Williams said.

Brandt, 23, arrives in Kansas City after her contract ran out with the Reign and a recent spell with Norwegian team Kolbotn Fotball. She will join the team for training camp in February.

The acquisition of both players means KC has added five players to its roster who’ve spent time with Washington state’s NWSL team. KC acquired former Reign players Sydney Miramontez, Jaycie Johnson and Carly Nelson on Dec. 23.