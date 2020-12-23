Reborn KC women’s pro soccer club adds three players, including two from Kansas City

KC’s new NWSL women’s professional soccer team added three more players Wednesday: from left, Sydney Miramontez, Carly Nelson and Jaycie Johnson.

It may be the festive period, but that hasn’t stopped Kansas City’s new NWSL team from keeping busy in the transfer market.

Just a day after announcing the signing of Argentinian forward Mariana Larroquette, Kansas City NWSL added three more players to its roster Wednesday afternoon, including two KC natives.

Shawnee Mission West grad Sydney Miramontez returns to professional soccer after initially retiring in February, while former Lee’s Summit West striker Jaycie Johnson returns home after two years at Tacoma, Washington’s OL Reign, formerly known as Seattle Reign FC. The pair have both signed one-year deals.

Can’t wait to be back home in KC repping my city with some of the best!! https://t.co/Cd9W6PJFgW — jaycie johnson (@jayciejohnson20) December 23, 2020

Former Reign goalkeeper Carly Nelson completes the trio of new additions on a two-year contract.

Miramontez and Johnson are already familiar with each other, having played for Sporting Blue Valley in their youth before both committing to Nebraska. Each made more than 70 appearances for the Cornhuskers, with Johnson scoring a blistering 42 goals and defender Miramontez, who also coached for a while at Baker in Baldwin, Kan., notching six.

“I have known Jaycie and Syd for many years and I look forward to working with them again,” said Kansas City coach Huw Williams. “Adding quality players from Kansas City is always a plus.”

Miramontez is familiar with the NWSL scene, too, having played five games for FC Kansas City in 2017 before the club ceased operations and moved to Utah. The 26-year-old defender followed the club to Utah before joining the Western Sydney Wanderers in 2018 on loan ahead of her retirement.

Johnson’s efforts in college earned her a third-round draft pick in 2017 by the North Carolina Courage, though a recurring knee injury caused her to sit out for much of her professional career. She was also part of the United States U-23 team in 2015.

Nelson will provide competition for 39-year-old goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart — though the latter, a former U.S. Women’s National Team mainstay and former FC Kansas City standout, has showed no signs of slowing down.

Nelson enjoyed a dominant college career with the Utah Utes. She led the Pac-12 with 10 shutouts and 101 saves in 2019, her senior year, leading to an All-Pac-12 selection. She finished her collegiate career with 23 shutouts, third most in Utah history.

“Carly has many qualities we look for in a young goalkeeper and she will provide depth and competition in that position,” Williams said.