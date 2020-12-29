Kansas City’s Ban Johnson baseball league announces 2020 awards, honors

Garrett McGowan, a graduate of Blue Springs High School, is this year’s Ban Johnson MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

Another year’s officially in the books for Kansas City’s signature summer collegiate baseball league. That includes the Ban Johnson awards, which were handed out Tuesday via a unique livestream edition of the organization’s annual banquet.

Garrett McGowan, a Blue Springs High graduate now attending Pitt State and playing first base for the Regal Plastic team, was honored as this year’s Lester Milgram Most Valuable Player. McGowan finished with a .359 batting average and lead-leaguing .719 slugging percentage. He also led the league with six home runs and 27 RBIs in 20 games, with a 1.153 OPS.

Of McGowan, who was also named the league’s Bob Allison Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, manager Clint Culbertson said, “Garrett can make pitchers work extra hard and people worry about him, which makes people in front and behind him better.”

McGowan played two years at Dodge City before transferring to the University of Illinois, and then landing in Pittsburg, Kansas.

“He is a legit two-way player, he makes the infield better around the bag and he has a solid bat,” Culbertson said. “When he is up, you have a chance to score.”

Other awards for 2020 handed out Tuesday evening included:

The Hustle Award: Roderick Criss. Criss is a BJ Raiders outfielder and Staley grad who attends Crowder College. Criss was the league’s batting champion with a .415 average. His .593 OBP and 1.301 OPS was also best in the league. According to manager Jake Bradshaw, “He is the definition of hustle — from flying around the outfield, stealing bases, legging out extra bases and sprinting around the bases on a home run.”

Founded in 1927, the Ban Johnson Baseball league features area college players on nine teams that play throughout the Kansas City area.

A highlight of each season is the annual All-Star Game hosted by the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. David Cone, Rick Sutcliffe and Frank White are among the Ban Johnson alums that progressed to outstanding MLB careers.