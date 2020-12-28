KU offers basketball scholarship to elite guard from Arkansas. Here are details

Nick Smith, a 6-foot-4 junior combo guard from Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood, Arkansas, who is ranked No. 29 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, was offered a scholarship by KU on Dec. 21, he confirmed to The Star in a direct message on Twitter.

Smith — he will be narrowing his list of schools to 10 on Jan. 5 — is considering KU, Arkansas, Georgetown, North Carolina, Baylor, Auburn, Memphis, Florida, Texas Tech, Illinois, Mississippi and others.

“I mean it’s good that the bluebloods are starting to call, but I understand the recruitment aspect of it so I’m just trying to choose the right school for me,” Smith told Stockrisers.com.

Of KU, Smith told 247sports.com: “Kansas and I talk throughout the week. Coach Roberts (Norm, assistant) is cool and he offered me. He was actually recruiting me since the first day I was able to be recruited and we kept in touch since then. Their message was the same, to come in and play the combo guard for them.”

Smith told The Star he’s planning on staying in the Class of 2022 and not moving up to 2021.

Julian Phillips considering KU

Julian Phillips, a 6-7, 175-pound junior small forward from Blythewood (South Carolina) High School, has Kansas on his list of schools, he told SI.com.

Phillips, the No. 34-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, also is considering Clemson, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio State, Florida State, Iowa State, Wake Forest and others.

Phillips averaged 20.0 points and 9.0 rebounds through three games of the high school season, which was put on hold in his state recently because of the pandemic.

He plays spring and summer basketball for Upward Stars Southeast AAU program.

“Phillips is a versatile and athletic forward who finishes above the rim with authority and can step out to knock down the mid-range jump shot. His length and agility make him a capable defender and rebounder and his motor gives him an edge on both ends of the floor,” writes Jason Jordan of SI.com.

Gonzaga leading for Hunter Sallis?

Gonzaga, according to 247sports.com, is the current leader for Hunter Sallis, a 6-5 senior combo guard from Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska.

Sallis, the No. 6-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, has a final eight of Gonzaga, KU, Creighton, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, Iowa State and UCLA.

Sallis visited Gonzaga last January. He has said he’d like to make some more campus visits, but that’s been impossible because of recruiting restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Colin Smith has KU on his list

Colin Smith, a 6-8 junior small forward from St. Mark’s High School in Dallas, is being recruited by KU, Purdue, Texas Tech, Stanford, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Auburn, Baylor, Texas, TCU, Texas A&M, SMU, Virginia, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Arkansas and others ,according to Stockrisers.com.

He is ranked No. 59 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com.

“He’s a high-motor forward with length and elite potential. He could knock down shots from multiple levels and his versatility is a plus on both ends as well,” writes Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com. “He’s played the part of a high-IQ forward prospect with major upside and is also an excellent student.”

Of his own game, Smith said: “A lot of people use positions to describe players, I consider myself just a ‘basketball player.’ Plug me in anywhere and watch me work. I look to fill the stat sheets each night to get the win for my team.”

Bembry looking at Kansas

Jeremiah Bembry, a 6-6, 180-pound junior combo guard from Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City, New Jersey, has Kansas on his list of schools, Stockrisers.com has reported.

Bembry, who has a perfect 4.0 grade point average, has hard from coaches from KU, Rutgers, Stanford, Mississippi, Georgia, Mississippi State, LSU, Penn, Columbia, Howard, Seton Hall and others.

“Kansas hasn’t offered me yet but they check on me every day. They are just waiting to see me play more this season,” Bembry told Stockrisers.com.