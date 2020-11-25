SportsBeat KC: Podcast talkin’ KU-Zags, K-State’s collapse and the Mizzou switcheroo

What’s ahead for Kansas’ David McCormack and the rest of the Jayhawks as they take on Gonzaga? Associated Press file photo

Who ends the season as Kansas’ leading scorer in men’s hoops?

What the heck happened to Kansas State football at Iowa State last weekend?

Who is Missouri playing in football on Saturday?

Let the speculation begin as The Kansas City Star’s college beat writers drop by SportsBeat KC, our daily podcast, to discuss with host Blair Kerkhoff. OK, we know the Tigers are playing Vanderbilt this weekend. That wasn’t their opponent at the beginning of the week, but COVID-19 does funny things to schedules.

We stand at the intersection of the college football and basketball seasons, and the Jayhawks start with a marquee game against Gonzaga on Thursday. Hear what Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore have to say about that game, followed by Kellis Robinett on K-State and Souichi Terada on Mizzou.

Story links:

