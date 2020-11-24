SportsBeat KC: KC Roos basketball teams enjoyed thrill of victory, agony of pandemic

UMKC men’s basketball coach Billy Donlon talks Roos on today’s SportsBeat KC podcast. Associated Press file photo

When we left college basketball, the KC Roos were pretty stoked about their conference tournament chances. The women’s team under coach Jacie Hoyt had just clinched first place and was cutting down nets to celebrate the program’s first league title; the men’s team had won four straight to finish the season and clinch a winning record under first-year coach Billy Donlon.

Then COVID-19 hit and the basketball seasons were over. No conference tournaments for most, no NCAA Tournament for anyone. All teams had to deal with disappointment, but it might have been felt deeper on the Kansas City campus because of the successful seasons the Roos had enjoyed.

Donlon and Hoyt spoke with SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff and discussed the unusual offseason and looked forward to beginning play for 2020-21.

