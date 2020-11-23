Royals and SKC fans who cut the cord may get a new chance to stream games in 2021

In theory, dropping cable seems like a great idea for people looking to save a few bucks (or more) each month.

But for Royals and Sporting KC fans who cut the cord, it’s been a frustration. Fox Sports Kansas City streams their games, but they are only available to fans who have a cable subscription. Sling TV, Hulu, Fubo and YouTube TV were options for a while, but each has since dropped FSKC, meaning Royals and SKC fans without cable have been without a viewing option.

That may change in 2021.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns FSKC and the other Fox Regional Sports Networks, last week entered into a partnership agreement with Bally’s Corporation. FSKC will be rebranded using the Bally name with the ultimate goal of letting viewers wager on games using a Bally’s online gaming tool directly from their televisions.

Bloomberg reported that Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s chief executive officer, plans to launch an app this spring that would allow cable subscribers to watch their teams live. After that, Sinclair would give viewers who cut the cord a chance to sign up so they can watch games, too.

While there has been no discussion of cost, the app would give Royals and SKC fans who don’t have cable an opportunity to see games once again now that the other streaming options are gone.

“We have a pretty aggressive plan,” Ripley said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It will happen next year.”

The Bloomberg story says Bally’s branding deal with Sinclair is for 10 years and can be extended for five more.