Network that airs Royals and Sporting KC games to be renamed for gambling company

Royals and Sporting Kansas City fans likely will be watching their team’s favorite games on a channel with a new name in 2021.

Bally’s Corporation and Sinclair Broadcast Group announced Wednesday they entered into agreement for a “long-term strategic partnership,” according to a news release. They will rebrand the 21 Fox Regional Sports Networks, which includes FSKC, using the Bally name.

Per a report in the New York Post, “The goal, sources said, is for viewers to eventually be able to bet on games using a Bally’s online gaming tool directly from their TVs.”

The news release says Bally’s “will integrate content into the 190 television stations that Sinclair owns, operates or provides services to across 88 markets and its sports networks.” The plan is to “market, design and integrate products on a state-by-state basis, and deliver one-of-a-kind online gaming experiences to local audiences.”

“This arrangement represents an opportunity to revolutionize the U.S. sports betting, gaming and media industries,” Soo Kim, Chairman of Bally’s Corporation’s Board of Directors, said in the news release. “Sinclair, with its broad holdings of stations, channels and RSNs, provides immediate, national brand recognition. ...

“We look forward to integrating our first-in-class, omni-channel sports betting and iGaming offerings with Sinclair’s expansive broadcast network to create a more engaging and tailored experience for sports fans, positioning Bally’s to become one of the top U.S. sports betting and iGaming operators.”

Also on Wednesday, Bally’s announced it entered into an agreement to acquire Bet.Works, a sports betting platform provider.

Per that news release, Wall Street analysts estimate U.S. sports betting and iGaming market is expected to grow to $12 billion by 2025 and reach $50 billion at maturity.

The Post story notes professional sports leagues need to approval before Bally’s could sponsor broadcasts that advertise sports betting.

In September, YouTube TV dropped FSKC and the other regional sports networks, joining Hulu, Sling, Fubo and Dish Network in removing the sports channels.

