As Mizzou football’s Rountree runs to history, stats show he’s key to Tigers’ success

It’s a simple stat that comes with a small sample size, yes, as the Missouri Tigers have only played five games in 2020. But it’s representative of how MU looks game-to-game — especially in wins and losses.

Here’s the stat: When MU running back Larry Rountree III runs for more than 100 yards, the Tigers win. When he doesn’t, they lose.

In Mizzou’s two victories over LSU and Kentucky, Rountree ran for 119 and 126 yards, the offensive line opening holes while the bruising rusher imposes his physicality. In three losses, he failed to reach the century mark, averaging 62.3 yards rushing per game.

What’s that mean for MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s team? He said the stat’s context lies in Mizzou’s game script, mainly dependent on if the Tigers are playing from a position of strength or from way behind.

“Usually the correlation is the score is indicative of continuing to try to be patient and run the ball,” Drinkwitz said. “When the score gets too far away from us — whether it’s two scores or more — then it puts us in an inpatient situation calling plays.”

Rountree is 19 yards away from becoming the most prolific running back in MU history. He trails just Zack Abron, who ran for 3,198 career yards, though former MU quarterback Brad Smith holds the Tigers’ career rushing record with 4,289 yards.

The senior captain won’t obsess over personal accolades, though, instead focusing on the team’s success. As the Tigers (2-3) aim to get back in the win column with a game against the Gamecocks (2-5) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Rountree will again be vital to MU’s success as a consistent rock in the backfield.

“It’s crazy because honestly, me coming to college, that was never a goal,” Rountree said of the record. “I never would’ve thought in a million years that I would be third. I knew coming here, as long as I ran for my teammates, my mom, then everything would take care of itself. It’s a shocker to me because I never thought it would happen.”

Breaking down Mizzou’s three losses, there’s a common theme: the Tigers fell behind by multiple scores, stunting their offensive options. Drinkwitz said early this season he had to do a better job calling plays, giving Rountree additional opportunities.

In the Alabama and Tennessee games, the Tigers quickly fell behind by at least two touchdowns. That means more pass plays in a game of catch-up — higher risk, higher reward for potential chunk plays, MU quarterback Connor Bazelak said. But that takes away Rountree’s chances.

The Tigers hung around early in the Florida game, which allowed them to stay patient — at least early in the game. But once the Gators pulled ahead right before halftime, MU was unable to recover and feature a balanced game.

“It’s super important, whether it’s running the ball to set up the pass or throwing to set up the run,” Bazelak said. “We gotta be able to do both. When you get behind like we did against Florida, it’s hard to run the ball because it wastes clock and you’re trying to get chunk yards, big plays down the field.”

Interestingly, Mizzou’s victories have come in different offensive forms. The LSU upset was where Bazelak shined, throwing for more than 400 yards coupled with four touchdowns. The Kentucky win was the Rountree show as he registered a career-high 37 carries.

But there were underlying themes: Mizzou was competitive in those games. LSU’s largest lead was 10 points as the two Tiger squads traded blows in a shootout. The Kentucky contest allowed MU to cook low-and-slow; waste clock and pound Rountree into the Wildcat defense.

“My mind set going out there, regardless who we play, whatever, it’s to run hard no matter what the circumstance is,” Rountree said. “Whenever I get the ball, I just run my butt off for the team and just try to get as much yards as possible and just run for my teammates. Running hard, that’s something I take personally. Yards after contact.”

Those differing styles — showcasing Drinkwitz’s offensive versatility — worked to perfection as the Tigers walked away with wins. Even when Bazelak was dealing against a hapless LSU defense, Rountree was consistently picking up yards on the ground to extend drives.

Where the question mark lies going forward is in an injured Mizzou offensive line. No matter how effective or physical Rountree is, his impact is lessened without effective blockers. MU’s front has been a low-key surprise this season, but the Tigers are battered, missing left guard Xavier Delgado and right tackle Larry Borom.

Part of Mizzou’s miscues against Florida came after a rough performance from the offensive line. The South Carolina defense has been porous in its losing streak, and the Gamecocks just fired coach Will Muschamp. While Bazelak’s arm will likely be featured against a depleted South Carolina secondary, the Tigers will look to deploy Rountree to keep the Gamecocks honest in defensive scheme.

There’s also off-field concerns of if the game will be played as both programs have depleted rosters through COVID-19, injuries, opt outs and transfers. But if and when the game is played, Rountree will likely go down in Mizzou lore.

“We gotta do a better job of staying within striking distance,” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously, we gotta continue to open holes. I think that would help us. Consistent catching the ball, staying on the field and it gives you first and second down run calls. Obviously, we also gotta get some people healthy.”