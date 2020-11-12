SportsBeat podcast: Previewing KU, K-State, WSU basketball on, and off, the court

Marcus Garrett and KU are part of today’s SportsBeat KC college basketball preview. Star file photo

The opening of college basketball season is less than two weeks ago, so there’s plenty to talk about on SportsBeat KC, The Kansas City Star’s daily sports podcast. Today’s subject: Hoops in the Sunflower State.

Beat writers Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore (Kansas), Kellis Robinett (Kansas State) and Taylor Eldridge (Wichita State) preview their teams and tackle other topics. And there are some other topics:

Will Gregg Marshall, embroiled in controversy after alleged abuse of a player and assistant coach, be on the sideline for the Shockers’ opener? When can KU and Bill Self expect to hear findings from the NCAA over alleged recruiting violations? How much of a rebuild year is this for Kansas State?

