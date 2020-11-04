SportsBeat KC: The Mizzou brawl, y’all, and wild Big Eight hoops with Billy Tubbs

Florida’s victory over Missouri wasn’t much to watch from a Mizzou perspective, except for the halftime brawl. AP

Missouri is coming off a 41-17 loss at Florida, ending the Tigers’ two game winning streak. But the game action was only part of the story. Mizzou and the Gators engaged in benches-clearing fisticuffs. Three players, one from Missouri, were ejected and Florida coach Dan Mullen was fined $25,000 for his part in the scene. Three other Missouri players will serve a half-game suspension for their roles in the incident.

Beat writer Souichi Terada and columnist Vahe Gregorian join SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss what happened at Florida and Mizzou at the halfway point of the regular season.

After a break, we remember former Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Billy Tubbs, who died earlier this week. Tubbs was brash, competitive and successful, taking the Sooners to the brink of a national championship and playing a feature role in the cast of Big Eight characters of the 1980s.

