Gordon, Chiefs’ Culp, KC Wolf, Freeman among inductees to Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

A slew of sports figures past and present, most if not all of whom familiar to Kansas City sports fans, will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in a special ceremony Nov. 15 at Hy-Vee Arena.

Among those slated for induction are recently retired Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, former Chiefs lineman Curley Culp and former Grandview High, K-State and NFL quarterback Josh Freeman.

Here’s the entire Class of 2020:

Gordon — recently retired from Kansas City Royals

Curley Culp — former Kansas City Chiefs star

Josh Freeman — former Grandview, KSU and NFL quarterback

Jack Harry — broadcaster

Kathy Nelson — Kansas City Sports Commission

Dan Meers — sports entertainment, KC Wolf

Jack Talley — baseball, William Jewell College

Mark Thomas — high school football coach

Bud Epps — athletic trainer, Kansas City Chiefs

Tony Tocco — Rockhurst University soccer coach

Debbie Fay — Park Hill and Park Hill South volleyball coach

Tracy Rietzke — Rockhurst University volleyball coach

Tim Jermain — Jefferson Conception basketball coach

Roger Lower — Blue Springs and Liberty North softball coach

The Kansas City Corporate Challenge

Liberty High School’s cheerleading program

The Oak Park High School baseball program

The Notre Dame de Sion girls golf program and coach Dana Hoeper

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame president and executive director Jerald Andrews announced the Class of 2020 honorees Thursday. The Enshrinement in Kansas City features a noon reception on Nov. 15 (a Sunday), followed by the ceremony at 1 p.m., at Hy-Vee Arena (the former Kemper Arena).

Organizers say the event will adhere to City of Kansas City health department guidelines. Tickets are available by calling 417-889-3100.