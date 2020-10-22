Kansas City Star Logo
Gordon, Chiefs’ Culp, KC Wolf, Freeman among inductees to Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

The Kansas City Star

A slew of sports figures past and present, most if not all of whom familiar to Kansas City sports fans, will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in a special ceremony Nov. 15 at Hy-Vee Arena.

Among those slated for induction are recently retired Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, former Chiefs lineman Curley Culp and former Grandview High, K-State and NFL quarterback Josh Freeman.

Here’s the entire Class of 2020:

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame president and executive director Jerald Andrews announced the Class of 2020 honorees Thursday. The Enshrinement in Kansas City features a noon reception on Nov. 15 (a Sunday), followed by the ceremony at 1 p.m., at Hy-Vee Arena (the former Kemper Arena).

Organizers say the event will adhere to City of Kansas City health department guidelines. Tickets are available by calling 417-889-3100.

