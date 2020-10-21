SportsBeat KC: One-sided Sunflower rivalry returns + Mizzou’s most frustrating foe

Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. is in the spotlight. AP

The Kansas State-Kansas series is the fourth longest continuous rivalry in college football at 117 games, and the Jayhawks own a 64-48-5 lead. But it’s been all Wildcats for nearly three decades with victories in 11 straight and 23 of the last 27.

Beat writers Kellis Robinett and Gary Bedore talk Sunflower Showdown on SportsBeat KC with host Blair Kerkhoff and wonder about the game’s meaning to both sides.

Missouri hasn’t played since beating LSU two weeks ago, and the Tigers have a big one on Saturday when Kentucky visits. No SEC program has caused the Tigers more frustrations over the last five years than the Wildcats.

