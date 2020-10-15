SportsBeat KC: Mizzou football pauses with a nice memory, and talking KC’s NCAA bids

Running back Tyler Badie and the rest of the Mizzou football team are on pause. AP

No game for Missouri this week after the scheduled opponent, Vanderbilt, called in sick with COVID-19. That’s the way it goes in sports these days, and the SEC’s making some of the biggest news in this regard.

LSU-Florida is also called off, and Alabama coach Nick Saban has contracted the virus and will not be on the sideline for Saturday’s game against Georgia.

On SportsBeat KC, Mizzou beat writer Souichi Terada discusses the path ahead for the Tigers, what becomes of the Vandy game and how the program is using its suddenly open weekend. Also, a look back at the Tigers’ dramatic 45-41 victory over defending national champion LSU is in order, along with an early look at basketball, with practice starting this week.

Next, we hear from Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Kansas City Sports Commission president Kathy Nelson. They were feeling good Wednesday when the NCAA announced future championship events for T-Mobile Center, including men’s basketball, wrestling and volleyball.

