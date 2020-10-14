SportsBeat KC: Can K-State keep pace without Skylar Thompson? Plus, KU hoop slate in flux

Quarterback Will Howard looked for an open receiver as Kansas State played against TCU Saturday. AP

Kansas State received some tough news this week when starting quarterback Skylar Thompson was ruled out for the season with an injury. The Wildcats have continued to win with Will Howard stepping up, but can K-State keep up the pace, and what of Thompson’s future with eligibility extended to all college football players this season?

Beat writer Kellis Robinett provides the breakdown in SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, with host Blair Kerkhoff.

At Kansas, a national TV spot awaits Saturday when the Jayhawks visit West Virginia and the KU starting quarterback is known for the first time. Beat writer Gary Bedore tell us who it is, and give men’s basketball scheduling updates as the practice officially begins this week.

Story links:

Kansas State loses electric sophomore wide receiver to transfer portal

One more year? Decision looms for K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson after injury

KU has a starting quarterback in place for this week, but will Les Miles make the trip to WVU

Bill Self “excited” for official start of the 2020-21 college hoops season