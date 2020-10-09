SportsBeat KC: Quarterback depth is being tested at K-State, Mizzou and Kansas

Quarterbacks are the story in college football this weekend. There could be a new starter at Kansas State. There will be a new starter at Missouri. And there’s an extra week for quarterback candidates at Kansas to heal.

Beat writers Kellis Robinett, Souichi Terada and Gary Bedore cover these topics and more with Blair Kerkhoff on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.

The Jayhawks are off this week, but K-State and Mizzou forge on as underdogs. The Wildcats visit TCU and Mizzou takes on LSU in a game originally scheduled for Baton Rouge before being moved to Columbia because of an incoming hurricane.

