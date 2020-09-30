SportsBeat KC: Matheny on Royals’ improvement for ’21, plus Mahomes on being a dad

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny watches from the dugout during the third inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Houston Astros in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, July 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) The Associated Press

The baseball playoffs have started ... without the Royals. That means it’s time to wrap up the season. Manager Mike Matheny said the young starting pitching and bullpen improvement over last year were season highlights and knows the team has to get better offensively. The team’s success in the second half was partly due to the ability to get runners on and move them around. Matheny wants to see more of that next year.

After a break, you’ll hear from Patrick Mahomes, who reviewed the Monday victory over the Ravens, looked ahead to Sunday’s game against the Patriots and fielded a couple of questions about fatherhood.

One of Mahomes’ four touchdown passes against the Ravens was throwing to tackle Eric Fisher, and Fish gets the last word on SportsBeat KC today, describing the experience.

