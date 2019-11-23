Central Missouri, Northwest Missouri advance in D-II football playoffs; NAIA Baker out

Both Central Missouri and Northwest Missouri advanced out of the first round of the NCAA Division II football playoffs with victories Saturday.

Central Missouri, which shared the MIAA regular season crown with Northwest Missouri, beat Indianapolis 37-27 in Warrensburg, Mo. The Mules, 11-1, took the lead in the second quarter and were able to hold on from there.

Brook Bolles completed 27 of 37 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns for Central Missouri. Bolles passed the 8,000-yard milestone for career passing yards. He has thrown for over 4,000 yards this season.

It was the Mules’ first playoff win since 2010. Central Missouri will take on top-seeded Ferris State next Saturday in Big Rapids, Mich. Ferris State had a first-round bye.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Northwest Missouri also advanced. It was a defensive battle, and the Bearcats prevailed at home in Maryville with a 7-6 victory over Harding. Northwest held Harding to a total of 151 yards.

Northwest, which improved to 11-1, will again play at home next Saturday against Lindenwood in the second round.

In the opening round of the NAIA playoffs, Baker fell to Kansas Wesleyan 42-7 in Salina Saturday. Baker finished the season with a record of 9-3. Kansas Wesleyan improved to a perfect 12-0 to advance as quarterback Johnny Feauto passed for five touchdowns.