SportsBeat KC: Big 12’s streaming future, and hoops hoopla for MU, K-State, KU

Recently, Kansas Coach Bill Self said he wanted to watch a game from home but couldn’t. He did hadn’t subscribed to Big 12 NOW, the league’s new streaming network through ESPN Plus.

Streaming sports events and programs have been around for a while, but for the first time, it takes a subscription to view some KU, Kansas State and other Big 12 football and basketball games. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the league is on the “right side of technology,” and experts believe streaming will become more prevalent in the coming years, not less ...

But there are issues here, too, like cost, production value and connectivity. Also, Missouri, K-State and Kansas have this in common: They’re coming off football losses and are preparing for high-profile men’s basketball tournaments. Beat writers Souichi Terada, Kellis Robinett and Jesse Newell break down the teams they cover on SportsBeat KC.

