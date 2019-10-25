Big tasks, bowl hopes ahead for K-State, Mizzou, KU in college football’s second half

It’s college football Friday on SportsBeat KC, the Star’s sports podcast. The Kansas City Star

It’s a full college football weekend, with Kansas State, Missouri and Kansas each looking for some consistency. The Wildcats broke a two-game losing streak last week but now face rugged Oklahoma. Mizzou looks to avoid its second straight upset loss and visits Kentucky. Kansas nearly pulled off a stunner at Texas and hopes to find some answers on defense against Texas Tech. Also, meet The Star’s new Missouri beat writer, Souichi Terada, and find out his favorite ginger ale.

How Chris Klieman can build off Kansas State’s solid start, guide Wildcats to a bowl





Mizzou offense looking to fix mistakes after season-low performance





KU Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Kickoff time, TV, 5 things to know





