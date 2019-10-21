KU Jayhawks football vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Kickoff time, TV, 5 things to know

New Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon certainly had an impressive debut.

In his first game as a Power Five OC, Dearmon oversaw a KU offense that scored its most Big 12 points (48) since 2010 and had its most yards in a conference game (569) since 2007.

“He has just a good view of the 100-yard field and knows where he’s at,” KU coach Les Miles said of Dearmon. “He made some very significant calls on Saturday and put us in a position to score.”

The “Dearmon Effect” appears to be affecting bettors as well. Though sportsbooks opened with Texas Tech as an eight-point favorite over KU for Saturday’s game, recent money has moved that line all the way down to 3 1/2.

It’s difficult to see that as anything other than handicappers believing that KU might have found something permanent — and positive — with its recent staff shakeup.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence

TV: FS1

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Texas Tech by 3 1/2.

Five things to know

Something’s gotta give: Texas Tech enters the contest winless in away games this year, falling to Arizona, Oklahoma and Baylor. The Red Raiders, though, are undefeated all-time on the road against the Jayhawks with a 10-0 record in Lawrence. Moving up: With an impressive last few games, KU quarterback Carter Stanley continues to climb in the school’s record books. He’s eighth in passing yards (3,856) and tied for fourth in touchdown passes (29), trailing only Todd Reesing, David Jaynes and Frank Seurer in the latter category. Quite a streak: Texas Tech has won 12 straight games against KU — the team’s longest active streak over a conference foe. The last three games against the Jayhawks also haven’t been particularly competitive, with the Red Raiders winning 55-19 in 2016, 65-19 in 2017 and 48-16 last season. Defensive standouts: Douglas Coleman, a Texas Tech senior defensive back, leads the nation with six interceptions, which has included three in Big 12 play. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, meanwhile, is seventh nationally in tackles, topping the conference with 11.1 stops per game. Different kind of offense: If Texas Tech keeps up its current scoring pace (30.3 points per game), it’ll mark the 19th straight season where the Red Raiders have averaged at least 30 points. KU, meanwhile, has posted at least 30 points per game just five times in school history, with the last instance coming more than a decade ago (2008, 33.4).

