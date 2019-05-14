Sports
SportsBeat KC podcast: Breaking down the Royals: What’s wrong and what’s great
Nicky Lopez open to play anywhere needed to help Royals succeed
The Royals finished the first quarter of the season with the AL’s worst record — but it’s not all bad. Host Blair Kerkhoff talks with Royals beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian.
Read the stories we discussed:
This is the Royals at 40 (games): The promise, the frustration and the future
Hot-hitting Royals prospect Nicky Lopez is headed to the major leagues
Royals taking deliberate approach with Lopez’s future
Comments