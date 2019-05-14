Sports

SportsBeat KC podcast: Breaking down the Royals: What’s wrong and what’s great

Nicky Lopez open to play anywhere needed to help Royals succeed

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is hoping for an opportunity to play at any position that will help the team to succeed. By
The Royals finished the first quarter of the season with the AL’s worst record — but it’s not all bad. Host Blair Kerkhoff talks with Royals beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian.

This is the Royals at 40 (games): The promise, the frustration and the future

Hot-hitting Royals prospect Nicky Lopez is headed to the major leagues

Royals taking deliberate approach with Lopez’s future

