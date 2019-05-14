Sports
SportsBeat KC podcast: Remembering Gunther Cunningham: his intensity, his stories
Remembering former Chiefs defensive coordinator, head coach Gunther Cunningham
Former Chiefs coach/defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham died over the weekend at age 72. Host Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Sam Mellinger recall Cunningham’s time in Kansas City, from how he yelled at a fan to how he found out he was fired on the Internet.
Read the stories we discussed:
Joe Posnanski: Remembering Gunther, a Chiefs icon who took coaching to another level in KC
Former Chiefs coach Gunther Cunningham dead at age 72
NFL world pays tribute to former Chiefs coach Gunther Cunningham
Comments