For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

NFL world pays tribute to former Chiefs coach Gunther Cunningham

Remembering former Chiefs defensive coordinator, head coach Gunther Cunningham

Looking back on the Kansas City Chiefs career of former defensive coordinator and head coach Gunther Cunningham, who died on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 72. By
Up Next
Looking back on the Kansas City Chiefs career of former defensive coordinator and head coach Gunther Cunningham, who died on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 72. By

Former Chiefs coach/defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham was known for many things, including his tenacity, attention to detail and fiery attitude on the sideline.

Cunningham died Saturday at the age of 72, and former players, media members and ex-Chiefs officials paid tribute to him.

The Chiefs’ defense was among the league’s best in Cunningham’s time in Kansas City, and he later was an assistant for the Detroit Lions.

Former Chiefs/Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon, who is now a CBS analyst, tweeted that Cunningham made him a better player.

Colts owner Jim Irsay sent his condolences.

Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports shared this anecdote that showed Cunningham’s legendary temperament wasn’t only about what was on the field.

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks wrote about how Cunningham made him a better player.

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Klemko shared a story about Cunningham’s childhood.

The Pride of Detroit blog tweeted this video that showed Cunningham’s intensity.

Former Kansas City Star columnist Joe Posnanski tweeted this:

Former Chiefs public relations director Pete Moris wrote this obituary:

Ed Werder, the former ESPN reporter, tweeted this:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  