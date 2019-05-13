For Pete's Sake
NFL world pays tribute to former Chiefs coach Gunther Cunningham
Former Chiefs coach/defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham was known for many things, including his tenacity, attention to detail and fiery attitude on the sideline.
Cunningham died Saturday at the age of 72, and former players, media members and ex-Chiefs officials paid tribute to him.
The Chiefs’ defense was among the league’s best in Cunningham’s time in Kansas City, and he later was an assistant for the Detroit Lions.
Former Chiefs/Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon, who is now a CBS analyst, tweeted that Cunningham made him a better player.
Colts owner Jim Irsay sent his condolences.
Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports shared this anecdote that showed Cunningham’s legendary temperament wasn’t only about what was on the field.
NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks wrote about how Cunningham made him a better player.
Sports Illustrated’s Richard Klemko shared a story about Cunningham’s childhood.
The Pride of Detroit blog tweeted this video that showed Cunningham’s intensity.
Former Kansas City Star columnist Joe Posnanski tweeted this:
Former Chiefs public relations director Pete Moris wrote this obituary:
Ed Werder, the former ESPN reporter, tweeted this:
