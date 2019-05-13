NFL world pays tribute to former Chiefs coach Gunther Cunningham

Remembering former Chiefs defensive coordinator, head coach Gunther Cunningham Looking back on the Kansas City Chiefs career of former defensive coordinator and head coach Gunther Cunningham, who died on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 72. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Looking back on the Kansas City Chiefs career of former defensive coordinator and head coach Gunther Cunningham, who died on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 72.

Former Chiefs coach/defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham was known for many things, including his tenacity, attention to detail and fiery attitude on the sideline.

Cunningham died Saturday at the age of 72, and former players, media members and ex-Chiefs officials paid tribute to him.

The Chiefs’ defense was among the league’s best in Cunningham’s time in Kansas City, and he later was an assistant for the Detroit Lions.

Former Chiefs/Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon, who is now a CBS analyst, tweeted that Cunningham made him a better player.

So sad to hear of the passing of one of the best coaches in the game, Gunther Cunningham. I went against him & his defense in practice everyday for 4yrs with the KC & it definitely made me a better player. He was intense & took it personally if you had any success vs his unit! — Rich Gannon (@RichGannon12) May 13, 2019

Colts owner Jim Irsay sent his condolences.

Rest In Peace, Gunther Cunningham, longtime NFL coach and one of the finest men in our business. Gunther’s first NFL coaching job was with the Colts beginning in ‘82, and he made the move to Indy. Our hearts and prayers are with Gunther’s family. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 13, 2019

Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports shared this anecdote that showed Cunningham’s legendary temperament wasn’t only about what was on the field.

RIP Gunther Cunningham



Gunther once walked back to the bench on the first day of the Senior Bowl years ago and launched into a 3-minute, profanity-laced tirade about Gatorade flavors



There was not another like him — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) May 13, 2019

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks wrote about how Cunningham made him a better player.

Sad to hear about the passing of Gunther Cunningham. The @Chiefs ex-HC/DC might’ve had the biggest impact on me as a player/future coach. He taught me the value of trust and communication between coach and player. Not to mention, he showed me how aggressiveness wins. #RIPGun pic.twitter.com/v5hpXj1Yo4 — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) May 13, 2019

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Klemko shared a story about Cunningham’s childhood.

His mother named him Gunther, this common German name, and he moved to Greenfield, Massachusetts at 10. Anti-German sentiment was high, obviously, and the first day the teacher called his name for attendance brought on years of harassment and beatings from groups of boys. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) May 13, 2019

When his stepfather died in 2012, Gunther sat at his bedside and asked about that day. “Why didn’t you help me?” His stepfather said, “If you were going to make it in this country, you had to learn to fight for yourself, to take care of yourself, to make something of yourself.” — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) May 13, 2019

The Pride of Detroit blog tweeted this video that showed Cunningham’s intensity.

Reminder: Gunther Cunningham was the best. pic.twitter.com/zJOVs3Y1PG — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) May 13, 2019

Former Kansas City Star columnist Joe Posnanski tweeted this:

Heartbroken over the loss of my friend Gunther Cunningham. I never knew anyone who loved football the way he did. — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) May 13, 2019

Former Chiefs public relations director Pete Moris wrote this obituary:

REST IN PEACE, GUNTHER



Keep blitzing from the great beyond! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/QPloeX0zyG — Pete Moris (@PeteMoris) May 13, 2019

Ed Werder, the former ESPN reporter, tweeted this:

I have great respect for Gunther. Always learned a lot of football through conversations with him. Condolences to his family. https://t.co/fvJWDF5KcE — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) May 13, 2019