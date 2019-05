This highway sign lauding Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill greets visitors to Pearson, Georgia. vgregorian@kcstar.com

Vahe Gregorian visited Tyreek Hill’s hometown of Pearson, Georgia, to learn more about the troubled Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver. Host Blair Kerkhoff talks to Vahe about what he found.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Read the stories we discussed:

Tyreek Hill’s Georgia hometown grapples with hope, doubt about the Chiefs receiver

Tyreek Hill’s attorney, in letter to NFL, disputes claims that Chiefs star abused son