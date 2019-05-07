Sports
SportsBeat KC podcast: What we saw and heard at Chiefs’ rookie camp
Host Blair Kerkhoff and Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor stood in the sun over three days at Chiefs’ rookie minicamp, and here’s what they saw.
Read the stories we discussed:
Chiefs top draft pick impresses Andy Reid at Chiefs minicamp
Rookie running back Darwin Thompson brings versatility, chiseled physique to Chiefs
Rookie DB Juan Thornhill gets after the ball in first minicamp practice
Chances are some undrafted free agents will make Chiefs team
Comments