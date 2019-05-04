Chiefs sign four draft picks as rookie mini-camp begins

Chiefs’ Veach and team ‘really ecstatic’ with draft results Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said they got the outcome they wanted from Friday’s NFL draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said they got the outcome they wanted from Friday’s NFL draft.

Four draft picks have signed with the Chiefs, the team announced on Saturday before rookie mini-camp got underway.

Signed are: second-round pick Mecole Hardman, a wide receiver from Georgia, South Carolina cornerback Rashad Fenton and Utah State running back Darwin Thompson, both taken in the sixth round, and seventh-round offensive lineman Nick Allegretti of Illinois.

The other two draft picks are Virginia defensive back Juan Thornhill and Western Illinois defensive lineman Khalen Saunders.

Among the tryout candidates in camp are Kansas State guard Abdul Beecham, running back Josh Caldwell of Lee’s Summit and Northwest Missouri State and center Alex Fontana and kicker Gabriel Rui of Kansas.

Also starting the three-day camp were 17 undrafted free agents:





Dino Boyd, T, Cincinnati

Jalin Burrell, DB, New Mexico

Jamal Custis, WR, Syracuse

Felton Davis, WR, Michigan State

Mark Fields, DB, Clemson

Jack Fox, P, Rice

Darius Harris, LB, Middle Tennessee State

Gary Johnson, LB, Texas

Jamire Jordan, WR, Fresno State

Andre Lindsey, WR, Sacramento State

T.J. Linta, QB, Wagner

Dakari Monroe, DB, San Jose State

Kyle Shurmur, QB, Vanderbilt

Cody Thompson, WR, Toledo

Tim Ward, DE, Old Dominion

James Williams, RB, Washington State