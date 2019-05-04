Chiefs
Chiefs sign four draft picks as rookie mini-camp begins
Four draft picks have signed with the Chiefs, the team announced on Saturday before rookie mini-camp got underway.
Signed are: second-round pick Mecole Hardman, a wide receiver from Georgia, South Carolina cornerback Rashad Fenton and Utah State running back Darwin Thompson, both taken in the sixth round, and seventh-round offensive lineman Nick Allegretti of Illinois.
The other two draft picks are Virginia defensive back Juan Thornhill and Western Illinois defensive lineman Khalen Saunders.
Among the tryout candidates in camp are Kansas State guard Abdul Beecham, running back Josh Caldwell of Lee’s Summit and Northwest Missouri State and center Alex Fontana and kicker Gabriel Rui of Kansas.
Also starting the three-day camp were 17 undrafted free agents:
Dino Boyd, T, Cincinnati
Jalin Burrell, DB, New Mexico
Jamal Custis, WR, Syracuse
Felton Davis, WR, Michigan State
Mark Fields, DB, Clemson
Jack Fox, P, Rice
Darius Harris, LB, Middle Tennessee State
Gary Johnson, LB, Texas
Jamire Jordan, WR, Fresno State
Andre Lindsey, WR, Sacramento State
T.J. Linta, QB, Wagner
Dakari Monroe, DB, San Jose State
Kyle Shurmur, QB, Vanderbilt
Cody Thompson, WR, Toledo
Tim Ward, DE, Old Dominion
James Williams, RB, Washington State
