SportsBeat KC podcast: Self’s future with KU, guessing K-State’s next starting five

Kansas head coach Bill Self during KU’s 74-71 victory over Villanova at Allen Fieldhouse in December, 2018.
Kansas head coach Bill Self during KU's 74-71 victory over Villanova at Allen Fieldhouse in December, 2018.

On this episode of SportsBeat KC, host Blair Kerkhoff talks with University of Kansas beat writer Jesse Newell and Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett.

 

Read the stories we discussed:

Sophomore standout J.T. Thor to make unofficial recruiting visit to KU on Thursday

Chris Beard’s new deal tops Bill Self’s by one measurement, but not in average value

It’s almost decision time for Caleb Grill, other K-State recruiting targets

Court date for suspended K-State wide receiver Hunter Rison is postponed

