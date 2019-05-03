Sports
SportsBeat KC podcast: Self’s future with KU, guessing K-State’s next starting five
On this episode of SportsBeat KC, host Blair Kerkhoff talks with University of Kansas beat writer Jesse Newell and Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett.
Read the stories we discussed:
Sophomore standout J.T. Thor to make unofficial recruiting visit to KU on Thursday
Chris Beard’s new deal tops Bill Self’s by one measurement, but not in average value
It’s almost decision time for Caleb Grill, other K-State recruiting targets
Court date for suspended K-State wide receiver Hunter Rison is postponed
