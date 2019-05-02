Sports
SportsBeat KC podcast: The Royals’ highs and lows; Jamaal Charles retiring as a Chief
Royals beat writer Lynn Worthy chats with host Blair Kerkhoff about the team’s up-and-down start to the season. Also, Vahe Gregorian is here to talk about Jamaal Charles, who is signing a 1-day contract to retire as a Kansas City Chief.
(Note: This episode was recorded before Wednesday’s Royals doubleheader sweep)
