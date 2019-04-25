Sports

SportsBeat KC podcast: KU’s new Adidas deal, Azubuike’s return and more on Jayhawks

The Kansas City Star

KU Athletics is working on a contract extension with Adidas.
Host Blair Kerkhoff talks with University of Kansas beat writer Jesse Newell and columnist Sam Mellinger about the school’s contract with Adidas, Udoka Azubuike’s return and more KU sports news.

Read the stories we discussed:

KU Athletics, undeterred by FBI probe, signs lucrative contract extension with Adidas

What does Udoka Azubuike’s return mean for KU? Here’s what one projection says

Sam Mellinger: Silvio De Sousa declares for NBA draft but wants to stay at Kansas: ‘I have a chance’

